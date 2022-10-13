Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.93

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIOY. Barclays began coverage on Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.50 ($15.82) in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Acerinox Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

