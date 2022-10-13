Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.28. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 66,715 shares changing hands.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.40. On average, research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acer Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

