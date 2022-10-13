Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.66. Accolade shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 10,786 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Accolade Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $831.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Accolade by 171.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 217.6% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Accolade by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

