ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.52 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $473.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.