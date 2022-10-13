Acala Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.35 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $87.11 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.16157303 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,499,472.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

