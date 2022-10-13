Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in September

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AABVF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.