ABCMETA Price Up 13.3% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $100.93 million and $4,405.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00096666 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,775.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

