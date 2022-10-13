AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Bought by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,778 shares during the quarter. AbCellera Biologics accounts for about 27.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 4.4 %

AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.94.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

