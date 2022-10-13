AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

