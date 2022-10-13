AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

