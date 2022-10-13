Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 177,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

