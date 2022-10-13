Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $71.63

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $154.30 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for $71.63 or 0.00369124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.44 or 0.27303548 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave (AAVE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aave has a current supply of 16,000,000 with 14,093,192.58056459 in circulation. The last known price of Aave is 68.93613834 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $76,317,411.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aave.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

