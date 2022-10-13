A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28,830.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 130,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,251. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $21.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

