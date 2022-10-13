994 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 106,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,334. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

