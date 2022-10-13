8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 88,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Get 8X8 alerts:

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.