899,158 Shares in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 899,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000. Sierra Lake Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.10% of Sierra Lake Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 88,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 305,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,178,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,779. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

