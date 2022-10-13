888 (LON:888) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.25

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.25 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 3523810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.15).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 507.86 ($6.14).
The stock has a market capitalization of £389.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,247.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.
