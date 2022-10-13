85,870 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.88. 67,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

