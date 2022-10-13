682,819 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 682,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,700,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 0.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 719,798 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after purchasing an additional 369,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,750,000 after purchasing an additional 241,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,904,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after buying an additional 310,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

