681 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

ICE opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

