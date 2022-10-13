5,370 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,621.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 317,107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 131.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 29,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

