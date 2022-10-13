33,480 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,480 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.