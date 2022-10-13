32,600 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 76,949 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,621 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.

