2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Price Performance

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,786. 2U has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of 2U by 152.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 676,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 2U by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,342,000 after buying an additional 399,604 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.