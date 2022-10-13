257,575 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 257,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCTU. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $462,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $39.78 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.