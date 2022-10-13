257,575 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 257,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCTU. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $462,000.
BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $39.78 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84.
