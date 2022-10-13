2,561,690 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,561,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,687,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 29.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

