2,400 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,447,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,729,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,723 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

RWM stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

