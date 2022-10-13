238,991 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 3,912,562 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

