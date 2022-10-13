230 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $159.48 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.