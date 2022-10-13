22,554 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.21. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $64.34.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.