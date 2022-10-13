22,554 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.21. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

