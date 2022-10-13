21,682 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,682 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,690. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

