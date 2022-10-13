1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
1st Colonial Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp stock remained flat at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.87.
1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp
1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile
1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1st Colonial Bancorp (FCOB)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.