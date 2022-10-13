1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

1st Colonial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp stock remained flat at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.87.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.31% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

