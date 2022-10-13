18,399 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after buying an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,407 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 820,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,054,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $27.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.