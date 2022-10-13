160 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.