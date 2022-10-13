14,748 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $107.86. 99,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,744. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.38 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

