14,479 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,479 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.16.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.