139,847 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Evergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 47.3% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 8.4% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 43,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,515. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.