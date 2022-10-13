115,374 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.3% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP owned about 0.05% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 45,925 shares of company stock worth $3,337,428. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $68.53. 440,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,979,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.73. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.91.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

