Zoom Video Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 89,665 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average daily volume of 52,057 put options.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 244,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,415. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock worth $2,239,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.97.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

