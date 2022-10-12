Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

