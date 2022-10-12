Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $155.06. 111,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,355. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

