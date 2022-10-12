Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Critical Survey

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zeta Global and Infobird, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 2 3 0 2.60 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zeta Global presently has a consensus price target of $11.70, suggesting a potential upside of 72.82%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Infobird.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Zeta Global has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infobird has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zeta Global and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -56.14% -319.87% -71.31% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and Infobird’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $458.34 million 3.00 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.30 Infobird $9.64 million 0.60 -$13.87 million N/A N/A

Infobird has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zeta Global beats Infobird on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

