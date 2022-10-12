Zano (ZANO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Zano has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $51,198.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00290848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00129894 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00063171 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00025711 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,409,849 coins and its circulating supply is 11,380,349 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano (ZANO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate ZANO through the process of mining. Zano has a current supply of 13,409,386.55 with 11,379,886.55 in circulation. The last known price of Zano is 0.37572881 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,857.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zano.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

