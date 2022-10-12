Yield App (YLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $163,503.00

Yield App (YLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Yield App has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $163,503.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield App has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Yield App token can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051663 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Yield App Token Profile

Yield App launched on December 14th, 2020. Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,433,918 tokens. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @yieldapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/yield_app and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yield App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The official website for Yield App is www.yield.app.

Buying and Selling Yield App

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield App (YLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yield App has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 182,590,838.35545847 in circulation. The last known price of Yield App is 0.09052031 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $221,259.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.yield.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield App using one of the exchanges listed above.

