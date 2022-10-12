YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
YASKAWA Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS YASKY traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $103.51.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
