YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS YASKY traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $103.51.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

