Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $14.02

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $13.56. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 4,488 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

