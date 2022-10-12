Xrpalike Gene (XAG) Reaches One Day Volume of $577.00

Xrpalike Gene (XAG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Xrpalike Gene has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $577.00 worth of Xrpalike Gene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xrpalike Gene coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xrpalike Gene has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Xrpalike Gene

Xrpalike Gene’s launch date was July 5th, 2019. Xrpalike Gene’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,679,831 coins. The Reddit community for Xrpalike Gene is https://reddit.com/r/none. Xrpalike Gene’s official Twitter account is @xrpalike and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xrpalike Gene’s official website is xrpgen.com.

Xrpalike Gene Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xrpalike Gene (XAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Xrpalike Gene has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Xrpalike Gene is 0.00382735 USD and is up 20.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpgen.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Xrpalike Gene (XAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Xrpalike Gene has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Xrpalike Gene is 0.00382735 USD and is up 20.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpgen.com/."

