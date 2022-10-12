Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.30

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

