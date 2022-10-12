XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Short Interest Update

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 469.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

XPAC Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. XPAC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of XPAC Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,404,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in XPAC Acquisition by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

