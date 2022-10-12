Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.15. 11,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,227,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -25.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xerox by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 242,119 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

