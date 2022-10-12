X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Down 0.8%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 3.01% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

